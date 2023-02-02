On February 2, Russian troops again hit the town of Kramatorsk with missiles.

While the emergency services are still working on the site of the previous attack rescuing locals from under the rubble, Russia again targeted Kramatorsk residential areas with rockets.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported at least 5 wounded civilians, as Russian troops again hit apartment buildings in Kramatorsk downtown.

He added that the invaders targeted the town with two missiles damaging 16 apartment buildings, a children clinic and a school.

The emergency services are working on the sites. The law enforcement launched investigation into a new Russian war crime.