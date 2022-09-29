Ukrainian law enforcement found another Russian prison with a torture room in the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

According to the National Police statement, the Russian occupiers held prisoners local Ukrainian citizens who refused to collaborate with the invaders.

Different tools for torture were found in the room. It was established that in this place the occupiers mercilessly beat prisoners, tortured them with electricity, pulled out nails and broke fingers.

On the walls, there are scratched dates when people were taken to the prison. One of the prisoners engraved a prayer on the wall.

According to witnesses, the Russian invaders kept from 20 to 40 people in one cell of approximately 12 square meters.

Ukrainian police are investigating the case.

Earlier, Russian torture rooms were found in other de-occupied towns of Kharkiv region.