Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with another missile strikes, killing one and wounding six civilians.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reports that the strike again targeted two city districts, causing the disruption of the electricity and water supply that had just been restored after the yesterday’s strikes.

The wounded have been taken to hospitals and the emergency teams are working on the sites trying to restore the critical infrastructure.

The operation of the Kharkiv metro has again been stopped at 3:44 pm.