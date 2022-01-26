Cyberattacks continue to plague Ukraine’s official websites as hackers now take aim at UkraineNow platform.

The governmental site UkraineNow came under a cyberattack on January 26 and was down for several hours, said Ukraine’s foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The website is now up and running yet there still some minor access issues as the ministry response team is working to restore its ‘stable work’.

Launched in January 2021, UkraineNow multimedia platform is part of the governmental marketing campaign set to encourage people to visit Ukraine and promote Ukraine-related content.

Ukraine has also been hit by a wave of hoax bomb threats causing disruptions in hundreds of schools, universities, and shopping malls across the country. On Wednesday, security officials said they identified a man who was allegedly behind the unfounded bomb threats that jolted nine schools in Chernihiv whose malign acts were ‘coordinated by Russian curators’.