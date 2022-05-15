Ukrainian polar explorers from Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica joined the global action in support of the defenders of Mariupol and recorded a video address.

In it, the team expressed its support and noted that they are proud of the dedication and steadfastness of each fighter at the Azovstal plant.

‘Defenders of Mariupol! We, the team of the 27th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition, support every soldier who defends the territory of Azovstal. Vernadsky Research Base stands with you! Antarctica stands with you! The whole world stands with you! Mariupol is Ukraine!’

Ukrainian polar explorers stressed that they are proud of the military prowess of Ukrainian defenders, their devotion to Ukraine and steadfastness beyond human capabilities, adding the defenders of Mariupol are in their thoughts and hearts.