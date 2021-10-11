National Agency for Prevention of Corruption has started inspection into possible conflict of interests in relation to ‘Ukraine 30’ contract.

In the official respond to ‘Bukvy’ request, the agency said they ‘opened monitoring and control in relation to the alleged conflict of interests’.

The request was prompted by media reports that the wife of senior Zelensky official Kyrylo Tymoshenko was awarded a government contract for the organization of ‘Ukraine 30’ forum.

According to ‘Babel’ news outlet, ‘Goodmedia’ company, linked to Zelensky’s senior adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko and his wife, landed a plush contract for organization of the much hyped ‘Ukraine 30’ forum.

The forum was initiated by president Zelensky and was called to address the issues and challenges Ukraine faces.