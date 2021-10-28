The earlier investigation found that the day before ‘Privatbank’ was declared insolvent, Dubilet and his management forged bank documents, allowing transfer of UAH 136 million to the bank-affiliated insurance company.
The new charges are part of bigger investigation into ‘Privatbank’ embezzlement schemes involving its senior executives who reportedly wrote off mammoth debts of the bank-affiliated entities that left the then leading Ukrainian bank sustaining whopping USD 314 million losses.
The court ruling will allow finishing the pre-trial in absentia proceedings in relation to Dubilet who fled the country to avoid the criminal liability.