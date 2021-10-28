The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court grants the motion to open a special pre-trial investigation into the case of ‘PrivatBank’ former chairman Oleksandr Dubilet.

The earlier investigation found that the day before ‘Privatbank’ was declared insolvent, Dubilet and his management forged bank documents, allowing transfer of UAH 136 million to the bank-affiliated insurance company.

The new charges are part of bigger investigation into ‘Privatbank’ embezzlement schemes involving its senior executives who reportedly wrote off mammoth debts of the bank-affiliated entities that left the then leading Ukrainian bank sustaining whopping USD 314 million losses.

The court ruling will allow finishing the pre-trial in absentia proceedings in relation to Dubilet who fled the country to avoid the criminal liability.