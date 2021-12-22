Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court arrested in absentia the former chair of the ‘PrivatBank’ board and chose detention as a measure of restraint.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine informs that the former ‘PrivatBank’ head Oleksandr Dubilet is suspected in causing the bank $ 314.9 million losses.

‘The investigating anti-corruption judge fully granted the request of the NABU and on December 22, 2021 chose detention as a measure of restraint’, the NABU said.

The arrest verdict came in absentia, as Dubilet has been on the international wanted list for more than six months.

Oleksandr Dubilet is one of the five suspects in the fraud case that caused UAH 136 million and $ 314.9 million ‘Privatbank’ losses.