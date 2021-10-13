Another attempt to revisit the ‘Rotterdam+’ case faces setback after the judge rejects the appeal.

The statement of the Supreme Anti-Corruption court informs that after considering the ‘Rotterdam+’ case, the judge dismissed the appeal of Anti-Corruption Center’.

The claimant sought to reverse the previous court decisions as earlier, there were three attempts with all of them also dismissed.

The latest verdict can be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.

‘Rotterdam +’ is a formula for determining the coal price for power plants, based on import parity principle, which was used in Ukraine from May 2016 to June 2019.

The 2016-2017 policy faced criticism and allegations of price-fixing that, according to earlier reports, caused losses for ferroalloy factories in Nikopol and Zaporizhya owned by Ihor Kolomoyskiy.

In 2017, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau opened the investigation into alleged price manipulations and ‘abuse of the office’ by the energy regulator top officials – the agency claimed the damage totaled about 19 billion hryvnas.