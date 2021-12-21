On December 21, detectives of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported a suspicion to the top official of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

An unidentified senior defense ministry official has been indicted on bribery charges Monday, said Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Monday.

The indictment comes in connection to the construction contract for the special access program facility.

The investigation alleges the military official claimed a UAH 24 million bribe for positive audit construction results..

The prosecutors say they are also probing the contractor over the audit scheme that was staged to secure payment in advance totaling 400 million hryvnas, and help it land new defense contracts.

If the official’s crime is proven, he will face four to eight years in prison.