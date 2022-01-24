The protest drew a scant crowd of anti-vaccine protesters who voiced their opposition to new Covid-related legislative initiatives.

The Some 300 people flocked to a protest near the Verkhovna Rada to push back against the governmental quarantine curbs.

The crowd vented frustrations over what they regard as the extreme measures that violate their right for a ‘free life’.

Protesters were holding placards ‘Say no to Covid genocide’, ‘I have a right for life’, and ‘No to mandatory vaccinations’.

They also called on Ukraine’s lawmakers to scrap the draft laws #4142, #6508 that, as they claim, will enforce mandatory vaccination and further discriminate the rights of the unvaccinated workers.