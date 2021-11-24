On Wednesday morning, Kyiv saw anti-vaccination protest, which later moved from the Verkhovna Rada to the SBU demanding release of their leader.

Protesters began to crowd outside the Verkhovna Rada on early morning Wednesday.

As the MPs are working with voters this week, the Verkhovna Rada was empty.

The crowd grew to some 1.5 thousand as they proceeded to the SBU headquarters to demand release of the anti-vax campaign leader Ostap Stakhiv.

A Lviv native known as a vocal opponent of vaccination effort caught media attention after several protests fuelling anti-vax sentiment.

He was recently charged by the security agency in relation to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in Ukraine.