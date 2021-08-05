Terliuha competed in the women’s 55-kilogram division. In the nail-biting semifinal, she defeated Taiwanese athlete Wen Tzu Yun. Wen lost a thriller to Terliuha despite making a last-second rally to tie it.

In the final, the Ukrainian athlete lost to Bulgarian Ivet Goranova, securing another silver for Ukrainian medal tally.

This award is historic, as karate is presented at the Olympic Games for the first time. Therefore, the first set of awards in the history of the Olympics was given in Tokyo.

‘Anzhelika Terliuha gets silver in the women’s kumite up to 55 kg and wins a historic award not only for Ukraine, because this year, karate debuted in the program of the Olympic Games! In a tense semifinal, Angelica showed a real fighting spirit, fought until the last second and defeated the representative of Taiwan Wen Tzu-Yun (4:4). However, in the final, the rival from Bulgaria Ivet Goranova was more convincing (4:1)’, the National Olympic Committee reported.

This is the third ‘silver’ in the tally of the national team of Ukraine at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Mykhailo Romanchuk won the first silver medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle. The second ‘silver’ was won by the Ukrainian wrestler Parviz Nasibov.

Anzhelika Terliuha is a 29-year-old Ukrainian karateka. She competes in the weight category up to 55 kg. Anzhelika is a multiple champion of Ukraine, three-time European champion and silver medalist of the 2019 European Games.