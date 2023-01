On Sunday evening, a four-story apartment building in Kharkiv was hit by a Russian missile.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the strike took place at about 11 pm.

The missile ruined the upper part of the building killing one woman and wounding at least three residents.

The attack caused fire, which was put only at 3:20 am.

The governor also reported Russian artillery strikes that targeted Kupiansk, Vovchansk and other towns and villages.