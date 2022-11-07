The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko informed that a batch of six armored vehicles purchased from Great Britain will soon be in service with the Armed Forces. For this, the Ukrainian side has received all the necessary licenses.

He also said that an advance payment has been made for the next 8 vehicles, the processing of documents is in progress.

‘Six armored vehicles out of 14 contracted – assault and reconnaissance Spartans, command Sultans and medical Samaritans – will soon be in the Armed Forces. Recently, we finally received a Ukrainian import license. An advance payment has been made for another 8 armored vehicles’, the former president wrote.

He noted that each such batch requires at least three licenses: one is an export license granted by the supplier country, the second is a transit license granted by Poland, and the third is Ukrainian.

‘Step by step, we are strengthening the armor of our army. Thanks to the volunteers of the NGO ‘Sprava Hromad’ and everyone who participated in fundraising. Together we are invincible!’ Poroshenko concluded.