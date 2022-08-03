Ukraine’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram that within the ‘Army of drones’ project, 200 reconnaissance UAVs will be bought and sent to the Ukrainian army by the end of August.

The project has already raised 751 million hryvnias through the UNITED24 platform. The first task was the acquisition of reconnaissance drones.

According to the minister, FLyEye drones have already been purchased as part of the project. These are among the best UAVs. They can reach a speed of 160 km/h and a flight range is up to 60 km. The drones will allow reconnaissance missions behind the enemy lines.

The project also involves the purchase of DJI Matrice 300 drones with powerful cameras and thermal imagers.

The digital ministry is conducting negotiations with Ukrainian manufacturers of drones, in particular with the companies Skyton, SKIF and Ukrjet. Ukrjet is one of the largest serial manufacturers in Ukraine, their drones are able to spend about 10 hours in the air and fly 150 km from the control station. The SKIF drones have a camera that works offline, and the Skyton UAVs can stay in the sky up to 20 hours.