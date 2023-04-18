The opening of the exhibition of modern Ukrainian art ‘Art on the Battlefront’ was held in Vienna, the culture ministry reported.

‘Art on the Battlefront’ is the reflection of Ukrainian artists on the current events. Most artists did not try to reflect the events literally, but concentrated on recording their own feelings and told about the indomitability of the Ukrainian people with the help of art.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria and other Ukrainian and Austrian officials attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition features the works of 19 Ukrainian artists and includes paintings, sculpture, graphics, video and digital art, and installation pieces.