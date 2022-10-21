Over the last 24 hours, Russian invaders seven times attacked civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Donetsk region causing civilian casualties. The enemy used rockets and heavy artillery.

Russian strikes damaged 19 civilian objects, including 10 residential buildings, Ukraine’s National Police report.

The authorities also continue evacuation efforts. 309 locals left the area of the active hostilities over the last 24 hours.

Law enforcement officers investigate Russian war crimes in the de-occupied territories. On October 20, nine more dead bodies of the killed civilian were found in Lyman and Novoselivka.