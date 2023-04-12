In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery shelling of the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported artillery strikes in Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts.

The governor also reported a 62-year-old civilian woman wounded during the strike in the village of Kindrashivka.

The strikes caused damage to the residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

Oleh Synehubov reminded about the danger of landmines and other explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat in autumn. During the past day, two civilians got injured because of the landmines explosions. Within the ongoing de-mining, sappers destroyed 161 dangerous objects.