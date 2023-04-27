In the past day, Russian troops shelled with artillery Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov stated that the enemy strikes damaged residential houses, a fire department and industrial facilities.

In the town of Vovchansk, Russians hit a sunflower oil production facility and private houses.

Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the Kharkiv areas liberated in autumn, explosive technicians cleared 14 hectares of land and destroyed 181 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.