In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery strikes of the Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the attacks targeted Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

The enemy used Grad multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars. One civilian is reported wounded in the village of Karaichne, Chuhuiv district.

The strikes caused damage to residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, explosive technicians cleared 4 hectares of land and destroyed 99 landmines and explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.