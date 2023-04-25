On April 25, Russian troops hit with artillery the areas near Nikopol, Dnipro region.

As stated by local authorities, the invaders targeted the town of Marganets. Two civilian women are reported wounded after the strike.

The attack damaged 2 apartment buildings, 8 private houses, economic facilities, gas and power supply lines, and caused fire.

Later in the day, the enemy hit Nikopol, damaging an apartment building. The emergency services are working on the site. No casualties have been reported.