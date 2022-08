During the night, Russian invaders continued artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported three enemy attacks targeting the city of Nikopol. The strikes damaged residential houses and gas pipeline, not causing civilian casualties.

In addition, Russian troops hit the village of Chervonohryhorivka near Nikopol with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

The governor also reported MLRS Uragan strikes in the areas near Kryvyi Rih.