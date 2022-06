Russian invaders continue artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported ‘Uragan’ rocket system strikes near Zelenodolsk and Shyroke.

Two civilian residents were wounded and taken to hospital.

The governor also reported damaged residential houses and a culture facility.

Russian strikes caused the disruption of electricity and gas supply in the village of Velyka Kostromka.