Russian military intensify artillery and rocket strikes in Kharkiv region.

Over the last 24 hours, the Russian shelling has killed 15 civilians, including a child, and wounded 16 people.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov reported that the invaders shelled Kharkiv residential areas where 5 locals were killed and 11 wounded.

He also reported three casualties in the village of Udy where an eight-year-old girl was killed.

The governor says 43 children have been killed and 130 wounded in the region since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.