Russian heavy artillery targeted the towns of Kreminna and Severodonetsk in Luhansk region on Sunday morning, governor Serhii Haidai said on Telegram.

In Kreminna, the shelling hit the residential area, wounding one person and damaging houses.

Three apartment blocks caught fire after Russian shelling in Severodonetsk. The firefighters are still extinguishing fire, as continuous artillery shelling prevented them from immediate intervention.

The information on civilian casualties is being checked now.