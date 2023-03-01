During the night, Russian troops again hit the territory of Dnipro region with artillery.

As stated by the local authorities, the invaders launched 8 artillery attacks targeting Nikopol, Marganets and surrounding areas.

In Myrivska community, the shelling damaged an agricultural enterprise, a shop, five private houses and farm buildings, gas and electricity supply lines. In Nikopol, the enemy targeted several industrial and transport enterprises.

Fortunately, the strikes did not cause any casualties. The emergency teams are working on the sites assessing the damage and restoring infrastructure.