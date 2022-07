Russian troops continue artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

During the night, Russian military targeted the areas near Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Facebook that the invaders launched about 40 rockets destroying two enterprises in Nikopol area and causing fire.

Artillery strike near Kryvyi Rih hit the residential area.

No casualties have been reported.