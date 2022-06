On early morning June 9, Russian troops shelled with artillery the areas near Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovska region.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports damaged residential houses in Velyka Kostromka.

He also reported five artillery strikes in Zelenodolsk area.

Ukrainian authorities state that the situation in the region is difficult, especially in the areas bordering to Russia-occupied territories, but fully controlled.