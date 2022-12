During the day, Russian troops shelled with artillery four areas in Kharkiv region.

As reported by local governor Oleh Synehubov, the enemy hit Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts.

Russians also targeted Kupiansk with S-300 missiles. The missiles hit an administrative building causing fire.

The emergency teams continue de-mining efforts in the liberated areas. Within the last 24 hours, sappers have destroyed 193 explosive devices.