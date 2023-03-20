In the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes targeting Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported a dozen of mortar attacks that hit the villages of Oleksandrivka and Tymofiivka. The strikes targeted residential areas and damaged 5 houses.

The governor also reported artillery shelling of Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna and other towns and villages.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in September, sappers destroyed 10 explosive devices left by the Russian occupiers during their retreat.