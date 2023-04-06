Russia continues artillery shelling of Kharkiv areas bordering to the Russian Federation.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported fire attacks in Kupiansk, Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

A 65-year-old man was wounded after Russian attacks in the village of Kucherivka. The strikes caused damage to residential houses and civilian infrastructure in several towns and villages.

The emergency service continues de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn. During the past day, explosive technicians cleared 7 hectares and destroyed 190 landmines and other explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.