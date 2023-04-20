Russian troops continue artillery and air strikes targeting borderline areas of Kharkiv region.

Governor Oleh Synehubov reported Russian fire attacks in Kharkiv, Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts.

The enemy hit Strilecha, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and other towns and villages.

In Kupiansk, Russian invaders hit with artillery residential areas, damaging houses and causing fire. Fortunately, the attacks did not cause any casualties.

Within the ongoing de-mining of the territories liberated in autumn, sappers cleared 15 hectares of land and destroyed 283 explosive devices left by Russian occupiers during their retreat.