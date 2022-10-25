Over the last 24 hours, Russian invaders continued artillery strikes in Kharkiv region.

The enemy targeted the town of Vovchansk, and the areas near Kupiansk and Chuhuiv, region governor Oleh Synehubov reports.

Russian shelling in Vovchansk damaged residential houses and an industrial enterprise, causing fire.

The governor also reported one wounded civilian who is now at hospital.

He also said that Ukrainian sappers continue de-mining of the liberated territories. During the day, they neutralized 803 explosive objects.