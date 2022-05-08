Ukraine’s freedom of speech and ethnic policies’ agency reported Sunday that Russian army has destroyed 116 churches and religious sites in 12 weeks’ of its aggression against Ukraine.

The destruction of churchs was reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

The reports says that 91 of 116 sites destroyed were Ukrainian Orhodox.

The Russian shelling also targeted Catholic, Protestant churchs, mosques, synagogues, and religious schools of different denominations.