During the Russian missile attack Thursday, two critical infrastructure objects were targeted in Dnipro.

As reported, at least 14 local civilians were wounded by the strike, including a 15-year-old girl.

President Zelensky posted the video of the attack on Facebook.

‘Here is another confirmation from Dnipro how terrorists want peace. Morning. A peaceful city and people wanting to live a normal life, go to work. A missile strike! The terrorist state actually wants to bring Ukrainians only more pain and suffering’, the president wrote.