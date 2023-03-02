Overnight, Russian troops hit with missiles the city of Zaporizhzhia. One of the missiles targeted a 5-story apartment building.

With the ongoing search and rescue operation, the State Emergency Service reported at least 3 people killed during the strike.

As of now, 11 residents have been rescued from under the rubble. There is a possibility that some people are still blocked.

24 units of special equipment and 95 personnel are working at the scene of the incident. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working on the site to provide psychological assistance.