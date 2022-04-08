More than 30 people were killed and over 100 injured Friday at the Kramatorsk train station in what appears to be another indiscriminate attack on fleeing civilians.

A Russian missile attack targeted the train station on April 8 as Ukrainian officials are trying to speed up the evacuation campaign amid mounting escalation in the region.

“Russian fascists hit the Kramatorsk railway station with an Iskander missile strike,” Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram. “Police and rescuers are reporting dozens of dead and injured.”

photo by facebook.com/pavlokyrylenko.donoda

At the time of the rocket attack, thousands of people were at the railway station trying to leave to safer regions of Ukraine.

Disruption of the evacuation is allegedly part of a Moscow’s plan seeking to entrap the local residents in the town.

Kyrylenko said the Russian troops had known very well what they were doing and who they were targeting.

Rescue effort is underway with emergency services working at the site.

A follow-up update from Ukraine’s state rail operator, Ukrzaliznytsya, said the attack killed at least 30 people.

‘It is a planned attack on passenger [transporting] infrustructue and residents of Kramatorsk’.