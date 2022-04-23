Ukrainian officials said the missiles hit residential buildings and some infrastructure objects in Odesa on Saturday, leaving five people dead, – including a three-month-old baby, and 18 injured following.

The airstrike destroyed a sectjon of one of the Odesa high-rises.

Local officials said the strike allegedly came from Russian TU-75 strategic bomber that fired at least six cruise missiles, two of which were shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian forces also managed to bring down 2 Russian military drones.