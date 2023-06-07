The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warned that at the bottom of the Kakhovka HPP, which was blown up by the Russian invaders the day before, there could be a lot of substances dangerous to health that could reach wells and open water bodies of flooded settlements.

The ministry stressed that chemicals, pathogens of infectious diseases from cemeteries, drainage systems and dumps may end up in wells and open water bodies in the territory flooded due to the blowing up the hydroelectric power plant.

Specialists of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are already working on the sites and taking water samples from reservoirs and wells, etc.

The Ministry of Health also published recommendations to reduce the risk of infectious diseases in the affected areas.

Medical facilities are making stocks of antibiotics and sorbents for the treatment of acute intestinal infections in the area.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.