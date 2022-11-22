Last week, ‘Bukvy’ reporter noticed train freight cars from Belarus in Zhytomyr region.

As it was reported by the Ukrainian authorities, the railway connection with Belarus was stopped in March 2022.

According to the law of Ukraine ‘On access to public information’, ‘Bukvy’ sent an information request to Ukrzaliznytsia national railway operator and the State Customs Service of Ukraine regarding the train carriages.

Article 20 of the law of Ukraine ‘On access to public information’ stipulates that the information must be provided no later than five working days from the date of receipt of the request.

As of today, ‘Bukvy’ has not received any answers or notifications, which is a violation of the norms of the law of Ukraine ‘On access to public information’.