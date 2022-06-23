In early June, ‘Bukvy’ media outlet sent an information request about Serhii Leshchenko’s salary as deputy head of Ukrzaliznytsia’s supervisory board and as an adviser to the head of the President’s office.

Despite the deadline for replying, no information was provided on these requests.

On June 7, ‘Bukvy’, in accordance with the law of Ukraine ‘On access to public information’, sent a request to the state railway operator ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ regarding the amount of salaries, bonuses, allowances and other payments provided for members of the Supervisory Board, in particular, Serhii Leshchenko.

In addition, the request contained questions about the conditions that had to be met for these payments and what amount of salary, bonuses, allowances, etc. was actually paid to Serhii Leshchenko and other members of the Supervisory Board .

On the same day, a similar request was sent to the President’s office, because Leshchenko had been repeatedly presented in briefings as an adviser to the head of the President’s office.

The deadline for responding to these inquiries expired on 15 June. Such actions of state officials violate the norms of the law of Ukraine ‘On access to public information’.