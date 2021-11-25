Ivano-Frankivsk office of ‘European Solidarity’ saiy state investigaters are trying to accuse party member Serhii Voloshyn of the attempted murder of Zelensky's top official Serhii Shefir.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party believes that the authorities are fabricating a case against their representative.

‘Zelensky’s authorities are beginning to fabricate cases against ‘European Solidarity’ on charges of attempted murder. Ivano-Frankivsk branch of the ‘European Solidarity’ party claims the case against Serhii Voloshyn, whom the police are trying to accuse of the attempted murder of Shefir, has been fabricated’, the statement goes.

On the morning of November 24, law enforcement officers searched Voloshyn’s house, and ‘police documents directly indicate that they are trying to accuse him of the attempted murder of Shefir’.

It has been more than two months since the authorities announced an assassination attempt on the president’s senior aide. However, the authorities are only imitating the investigation.

‘European Solidarity’ stresses that the government is trying to shift the country’s attention from its total incompetence, the catastrophic situation with COVID, ‘Wagnergate’, offshore scandals and energy crisis.

On September 22, the police reported the car of Zelensky’s chief adviser Serhii Shefir was shot at.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor declared it was an attempted murder.

Following the news, Zelensky officials promised ‘strong response’ to the attempted murder.