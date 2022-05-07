Azov Batallion dismisses Russian media white flag of surrender story

What Russian media hastily called a surrender of Mariupol defenders at Azovstal steelworks was in fact evacuation of a group of civilians said Azov Batallion in a statement Saturday pushing back the story of Ukrainians stepping out with a white flag of surrender.

‘To evacuate civilians from Azovstal, both sides have used such flags. We would love to point out that such procedure has been carried out for the fourth time,’ stressed Azov Batallion.