Azov Battalion deputy commander Serhiy ‘Kalyna’ Palamar has dismissed surrender talk in his video address on Thrusday.

‘Glory to Ukraine! It has been 85th day of war. I and the commanders are staying at the premises of Azovstal plant’.

He expressed his gratitude to Ukrainians and people across the world for support to Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol.

‘The certain operation is underway, details of which I can’t disclose,’ added Palamar, adding promising ‘see you’ in the end.