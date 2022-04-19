Azov steelworks in Mariupol has been heavily shelled and is ‘almost completely destroyed’, Azov Battalion deputy commander Svyatoslav Palamar said in a commentary for Ukrainian TV on Tuesday.

Many people are now trapped under the rubble while Russian troops keep dropping ‘the most powerful bombs’ at the steelwork site.

Despite the critical situation and surrender ultimatums, the Ukrainian defenders are still holding out against the outnumbering Russian troops and resolute to continue the fight.

‘We will fight, we will use every remaining bullet, but we call on our Motherland to save civilians, the wounded, and collect the bodies,’ said Palamar.

Ukrainian political and military leadership, according the Azov military senior, is making every effort to help get the people out.