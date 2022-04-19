The monument to Russian Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin has been reinstalled in Genichesk, Kherson region, where Russian occupation forces and their local collaborators are having ‘their experiments of turning back time’, said Kherson regional council member Yuriy Sobolevskiy who revealed the image of the monument on his Facebook.

The occupation sees the return of red Soviet flags and monuments which comes against the backdrop of a ‘growing humanitarian crisis, crackdown on resistance and manifestations of civilian protest’, added Sobolevskiy.

As nostalgia for the Soviet past is almost non-existent in the region, the aggressors will fail at stoking this sentiment.

‘Our people live for today and [are able to] have real and successful future’, stressed the regional council representative, noting the Russian ‘show’ will be short-lived and end once the Ukrainian armed forces reclaim Kherson region’.

The photo of reinstalled Lenin monument was earlier posted on Facebook by the local collaborator Gennadiy Malukov.