The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko said that the work of the bakery, which was supposed to distribute free bread to the local people, was blocked by the authorities.

As reported earlier, the equipment for baking bread and a powerful generator were sent to Kherson by Poroshenko charitable foundation.

‘I am shocked and outraged by the situation with our bakery, which was supposed to distribute free bread to the people of Kherson’, Poroshenko said.

He stated that everything was settled when local authorities blocked the operation of the bakery.

Poroshenko emphasized that they have already brought and installed modern new equipment, are ready to provide the bakery with autonomous water supply and electricity, all the necessary ingredients and produce at least 600 kg of bread every day. The bakery only needs a permission from the officials.

The local authorities have not yet commented on their decision.