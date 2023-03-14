On March 14, President Zelensky had a meeting with the Ukrainian army commanders. During the meeting, it was decided to continue to defend the city of Bakhmut.

‘After considering the progress of the defense operation in the Bakhmut direction, all members of the General Headquarters expressed a common position regarding the further defense of the city of Bakhmut’, the President’s office said in a statement.

In addition, the meeting analyzed the provision of weapons and ammunition to the units of the defense forces on the frontline.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the volumes of the equipment and weapons from Ukraine’s partners and their distribution by military groups.