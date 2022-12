Banksy, a pseudonymous England-based street artist, has become the Honorary citizen of the town of Irpin, Kyiv region.

City mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said on Telegram that the decision was made by the city council.

Earlier, Banksy created a graffiti on one of the houses destroyed by Russian invaders.

Irpin became one of the symbols of Russian war crimes after the city had been occupied for a month by the invading troops.